Stock Alert: Dynatrace Up 8%

(RTTNews) - Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) shares are gaining on Wednesday morning trade, continuing its bullish trend. There was no specific corporate announcement from the company today. The general trend is positive on the day of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Currently, shares are at $47.69, up 8.81 percent from the previous close of $43.80. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $17.10-$48.85 on average volume of 2,532,804.

