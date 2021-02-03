Stock Alert: Dynatrace Trading 13% Higher On Upbeat Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of software intelligence company Dynatrace (DT) are rising more than 13% Wednesday morning on upbeat third-quarter results. The company also provided fourth-quarter and full-year outlook, better than analysts' view.

Net income in the third quarter increased to $18.42 million or $0.06 per share from $1.763 million or $0.01 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Earnings on adjusted basis of $0.17 beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.13 per share.

Revenue increased 28% year-over-year to $182.9 million. The consensus estimate was for $172.33 million.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, revenue is expected to be between $190 million and $192 million and adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.13 to $0.14. Analysts see earnings of $0.12 per share on revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter.

For the full-year, revenue is expected to be in the range of $697 million to $699 million and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $0.61 to $0.62. The consensus estimate for revenue is at $672.9 million and for EPS is $0.56.

DT touched a new high of $52.48 this morning and currently trading down at $49.74.

