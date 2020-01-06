Markets
DT

Stock Alert: Dynatrace (DT) Hits New High, IPO Lock-up Expires On Jan.28

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Dynatrace Inc. (DT) hit a new high of $28.55 in intraday trading today and are currently up 7.81% at $28.

The Company is a provider of market-leading software intelligence platform to simplify enterprise cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. The first earnings scorecard as a public company was reported by Dynatrace last October, and it was for the second quarter of its fiscal 2020 ended September 30, 2019.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the second-quarter fiscal 2020 rose to $17.27 million or $0.06 per share from $7.42 million or $0.03 per share in the year-ago quarter. The total revenue was $129.4 million in Q2, fiscal 2020, an increase of 27% compared to $101.9 million in Q2 2019.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended December 30, 2019, non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $18 million to $19 million and non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.06 to $0.07. Total revenue for the third quarter is expected to be in the range of $137 million to $138 million.

The Company made its public debut on the NYSE on August 1, 2019, offering its shares at a price of $16 each. The stock opened the first day of trading at $25.50 and closed at $23.85.

Dynatrace's lock-up period expires on January 28, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular