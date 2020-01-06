Stock Alert: Dynatrace (DT) Hits New High, IPO Lock-up Expires On Jan.28

(RTTNews) - Shares of Dynatrace Inc. (DT) hit a new high of $28.55 in intraday trading today and are currently up 7.81% at $28.

The Company is a provider of market-leading software intelligence platform to simplify enterprise cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. The first earnings scorecard as a public company was reported by Dynatrace last October, and it was for the second quarter of its fiscal 2020 ended September 30, 2019.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the second-quarter fiscal 2020 rose to $17.27 million or $0.06 per share from $7.42 million or $0.03 per share in the year-ago quarter. The total revenue was $129.4 million in Q2, fiscal 2020, an increase of 27% compared to $101.9 million in Q2 2019.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended December 30, 2019, non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $18 million to $19 million and non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.06 to $0.07. Total revenue for the third quarter is expected to be in the range of $137 million to $138 million.

The Company made its public debut on the NYSE on August 1, 2019, offering its shares at a price of $16 each. The stock opened the first day of trading at $25.50 and closed at $23.85.

Dynatrace's lock-up period expires on January 28, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.