Markets
DY

Stock Alert: Dycom Industries Trading 20% Higher On Q1 Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of specialty contracting services provider Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) are surging more than 20% Tuesday morning after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter results.

EPS on an adjusted basis was a positive surprise $0.36 per share, while analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting a loss of $0.04 per share.

Revenue decreased to $814.32 million from $833.74 million last year. The consensus estimate was at $746.64 million.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dycom's services have generally been considered essential in nature and have not been materially interrupted. However, the company expects a downturn in customer demand for its in-home installation services for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, and possibly longer, Dycom said.

DY is currently trading at $38.00. It has traded in the range of $12.24- $60.55 in the past one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular