Stock Alert: Dycom Climbs 11% Following Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of specialty contracting services provider Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) are rising more than 11% Wednesday morning at $86.25 after the company reported narrower loss and increased revenue for the fourth quarter.

Dycom today reported a net loss of $4.2 million, or $0.13 per share for the fourth quarter, narrower than $11.2 million, or $0.35 per share loss in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding items, adjusted loss was $0.07 per share. On average, 7 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company report earnings of $0.04 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $750.67 million from $737.6 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $724.45 million.

DY has been trading in the range of $12.24- $93.59 in the last one year.

