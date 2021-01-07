Stock Alert: DXC Technology Up 10% On Proposed Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Shares of IT services provider DXC Technology Company (DXC) are rising more than 10% Thursday morning on the news of it receiving acquisition proposal from rival Atos SE.

According to Reuters, the deal is worth more than $10 billion.

Today, DXC Technology confirmed that it received an unsolicited, preliminary and non-binding proposal from Atos SE, a French IT service and consulting company to acquire all DXC Technology shares.

The company said its board of directors will be evaluating the proposal.

DXC, currently at $29.25, has been trading in the range of $7.9- $36.97 in the last one year.

