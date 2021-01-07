Markets
DXC

Stock Alert: DXC Technology Up 10% On Proposed Acquisition

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of IT services provider DXC Technology Company (DXC) are rising more than 10% Thursday morning on the news of it receiving acquisition proposal from rival Atos SE.

According to Reuters, the deal is worth more than $10 billion.

Today, DXC Technology confirmed that it received an unsolicited, preliminary and non-binding proposal from Atos SE, a French IT service and consulting company to acquire all DXC Technology shares.

The company said its board of directors will be evaluating the proposal.

DXC, currently at $29.25, has been trading in the range of $7.9- $36.97 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DXC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular