Stock Alert: DuPont Falls 8.62% On Weaker Quarterly Results, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of specialty chemical company DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) fell 8.62% or $4.97 on Thursday after reporting weaker fourth-quarter results and grim outlook. The stock closed the day's trade at $52.72. DD has lost almost 30% in one year.

Net sales in the fourth quarter were down 5% year-on-year to $5.2 billion. Adjusted EPS, met estimates at $0.95, but was down 34% from $1.43 in the year-ago period. The bottom line was hurt by lower segmental results and a higher tax rate.

For the first quarter, the company expects to report adjusted EPS in the range of $0.70 to $0.74. This compares with the consensus estimates of $0.93.

For the full-year 2020, DuPont expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.70 to $3.90. Analysts foresee earnings of $4.07 per share. Full-year 2020 sales are expected to be between $21.5 and $22.0 billion. The Street expects sales of $21.83 billion.

DuPont had recently added four clean water technology businesses to its portfolio, including Desalitech- closed-circuit reverse osmosis (CCRO) company, inge GmbH-an ultrafiltration membrane business from BASF, Memcor- the ultrafiltration and membrane bioreactor (MBR) technologies division from Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., and OxyMem Limited- that develops Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR) technology for the treatment and purification of municipal and industrial wastewater.

