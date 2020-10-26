Stock Alert: Dunkin' Brands Rises As Acquisition Talks Are On

(RTTNews) - Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN), the parent company of Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins, are rising more than 14% Monday morning after the company said discussion for its acquisition by Inspire Brands is on.

As per The New York Times reports, Inspire, the owner of restaurant brands, including Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings and Sonic would buy Dunkin' Brands for $106.50 per share, a 20% premium over Friday's closing price.

" There is no certainty that any agreement will be reached. The Company will not comment further unless and until a transaction is agreed or discussions are terminated," Dunkin' Brands said on Sunday.

Dunkin' Brands stock touched a new high of $104.87 this morning.

