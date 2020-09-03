Stock Alert: Duluth Hits New 52-week High After Earnings Surprise

(RTTNews) - Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) are rising almost 6 percent or $0.61 in Thursday's morning trade at $11.08, after touching a new 52-week high of $11.57 as the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

Duluth Holdings, a seller of casual wear, workwear, and accessories, said Thursday that its second-quarter net income surged to $5.9 million or $0.18 per share from $1.9 million or $0.06 per share in the prior-year quarter. Net sales grew 12.6 percent to $137.4 million from $122.0 million in the year-ago period.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had a consensus earnings estimate of $0.02 per share for the quarter on revenues of $118.55 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Duluth Holdings has traded in a range of $2.82 to $11.57 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.