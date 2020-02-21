Markets
DCO

Stock Alert: Ducommun Up 19% On Q4 Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ducommun Inc. (DCO) are currently gaining nearly 19% on Friday morning after the aerospace industry supplier's fourth-quarter earnings and revenues trumped Wall Street estimates.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $8.9 million or $0.75 per share, compared to $0.7 million or $0.06 per a year ago. Revenues for the fourth quarter rose to $186.9 million from $164.2 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.65 per share and revenues of $184.58 million.

DCO is currently trading at $50.28, up $7.49 or 17.50%, on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DCO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular