Stock Alert: Ducommun Up 19% On Q4 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ducommun Inc. (DCO) are currently gaining nearly 19% on Friday morning after the aerospace industry supplier's fourth-quarter earnings and revenues trumped Wall Street estimates.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $8.9 million or $0.75 per share, compared to $0.7 million or $0.06 per a year ago. Revenues for the fourth quarter rose to $186.9 million from $164.2 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.65 per share and revenues of $184.58 million.

DCO is currently trading at $50.28, up $7.49 or 17.50%, on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.