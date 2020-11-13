Stock Alert: DraftKings Up 7% On Improved Revenue Guidance For FY2020

(RTTNews) - DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares are rising as the company reported a surge in third-quarter revenue and lifted revenue forecast for 2020, expecting growth of 25 to 30 percent.

For the third quarter, the company recorded 98 percent increase in revenue to $133 million from $67 million a year ago.

The company now expects revenue for 2020 in a range of $540 to $560 million, excluding items; while its previous range was $500 to $540 million. Looking ahead to 2021, the company projects revenue in a range of $750 to $850 million. Currently, the shares are at $44.18, up 7.11 percent from its previous close of $41.25.

