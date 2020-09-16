Stock Alert: DraftKings Rises 8% After Announcing Exclusive Deal With New York Giants

(RTTNews) - Shares of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) are currently gaining over 8% on Wednesday morning after digital sports company announced exclusive betting deal with the New York Giants.

DKNG is currently trading at $52.09, up $3.88 or 8.05%, on the Nasdaq.

The New York Giants and DraftKings inked an exclusive, multi-year arrangement, making DraftKings the Official Sports Betting, iGaming and Daily Fantasy operator of the team.

DraftKings operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.