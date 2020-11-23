Stock Alert: DPW Holdings, Cango, Nutanix Gain, Ballard Power Slips

(RTTNews) - DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) - Shares of the company gained 17% in after-hours trading on Monday on top of 237% surge in regular trading. DPW, a company that focuses on investment in disruptive technologies, had announced its Coolisys Technologies Corp. subsidiary established a program to get its electric vehicle (EV) chargers into national fast-food restaurants. DPW said it expects the program to allow owners of fast-food franchises to install the ACECool EV chargers and share in the revenue from advertising and network usage.

Cango Inc. (CANG) - Shares of the automotive financing services company gained 20% in extended trading Monday, after reporting an increase in third-quarter profit and revenues. Net income in the third quarter was RMB1,769.4 million, up from RMB122.1 million in the same period last year. Revenues in the third quarter increased by 23.8% to RMB434.9 million from RMB351.3 million last year.

Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) - The cloud technology company gained 8% in extended trading hours on Monday after the bell, driven by a narrower-than-expected loss for the first quarter. Net loss was $265.0 million or $1.31 per share, wider than last year's loss of $229.3 million or $1.21 per share last year. Adjusted loss were $0.44 per share, narrower than $0.71 per share last year. Revenues for the first quarter dropped to $312.8 million from $314.8 million last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated loss of $0.57 per share on revenues of $299.24 million.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) - Shares of the company slipped 8% in after-hours trading on Monday after gaining 12% in regular trading. The company after the bell announced a $250 million bought deal offering of common shares. The company intends to use proceeds to further strengthen the balance sheet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.