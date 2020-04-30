Stock Alert: Dow Dips

(RTTNews) - Dow Inc. (DOW) shares are declining on Thursday morning trade as it recorded a drop in its first-quarter profit. The shares are currently at $36.54, down 2.66 percent from its previous close of $37.47.

DOW was down since Wednesday and below its 200-day moving average. For the quarter, the net income available for common stockholders was $239 million or $0.32 per share, down from $556 million or $0.74 per share in the prior year. Net sales for the quarter declined to $9.77 billion from $10.97 billion in the prior year.

