Stock Alert: Donnelley Financial Trading 15% Higher On Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of risk and compliance solutions company Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN) are rising more than 16% Wednesday morning on better-than-expected second-quarter results.

Earnings, on an adjusted basis in the second quarter, were $0.87 per share, beating the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.27 per share.

Sales for the quarter of $254 million beat the consensus at $225.36 million, primarily driven by stronger than anticipated capital markets transactional activity.

Donnelley Financial stock is currently trading at $11.48, close to its 52-week high of $12.76.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.