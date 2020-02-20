Stock Alert: Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Shares Hit New 52-Week High On Upbeat Q4

(RTTNews) - Shares of Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) reached a new 52-week high of $374.71 today, follwing the pizza company's upbeat Q4 results. The stock has been trading between $220.90 and $374.71 in the past one year.

Domino's Pizza reported Q4 net income of $129.33 million or $3.12 per share versus $111.64 million or $2.62 per share in the prior-year period. Adjusted earnings per share was $3.13, up from the previous year's $2.62 per share. Revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $1.15 billion from $1.08 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $2.98 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.

