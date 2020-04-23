Stock Alert: Domino's Pizza Down Nearly 5%

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) shares are sliding as it withdrew two-to-three year outlook for global retail sales growth for the uncertainty in the global economy .

The shares are currently at $365.52, down 4.75 percent from the previous close of $383.75. The company will host its first-quarter conference call at 10.00 am ET. The American multinational pizza restaurant chain reported 31.2 percent increase in first-quarter net income to $121.6 million, from $92.7 million, Earnings per share climbed to $3.07 from $2.20 in the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter rose 4.4 percent from the previous year, while U.S. same-store sales were up 1.6 percent. The company recorded global net store growth of 69.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.