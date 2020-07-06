Stock Alert: Dominion Energy Drops 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) are falling more than 6% Monday morning at $77.06. It has traded in the range of $57.79- $90.89 in the past 52 weeks.

Sunday, Dominion Energy said its natural gas assets are being bought by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway for $4 billion. The existing debt of about $5.7 billion for Dominion's Gas Transmission and Storage Business is also to be taken over by Berkshire's energy division, making the deal value $9.7 billion.

Dominion Energy also said yesterday that it, along with its partner Duke Energy was canceling the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project due to "ongoing delays and increasing cost uncertainty which threatens the economic viability of the project."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.