Stock Alert: Dolphin Entertainment Up 20%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) are gaining nearly 20% on Tuesday morning after the company said it acquired B/HI, formerly known as Bender/Helper Impact.

DLPN are currently trading at $4.34, up $0.71 or 19.60%, in the after-hours trade.

Dolphin Entertainment announced a major expansion of its entertainment marketing capabilities through its acquisition of B/HI. As part of the acquisition, B/HI will operate as a division of entertainment PR powerhouse 42West with Dean Bender and Shawna Lynch serving as Co-Presidents.

