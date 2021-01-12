Markets
DLPN

Stock Alert: Dolphin Entertainment Up 20%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) are gaining nearly 20% on Tuesday morning after the company said it acquired B/HI, formerly known as Bender/Helper Impact.

DLPN are currently trading at $4.34, up $0.71 or 19.60%, in the after-hours trade.

Dolphin Entertainment announced a major expansion of its entertainment marketing capabilities through its acquisition of B/HI. As part of the acquisition, B/HI will operate as a division of entertainment PR powerhouse 42West with Dean Bender and Shawna Lynch serving as Co-Presidents.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DLPN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular