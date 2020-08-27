Markets
Stock Alert: Dollar Tree Ticking Down On Uncertain Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chain discount store Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) are down more than 3% Thursday morning at $100.65. It has traded in the range of $60.20- $119.71 in the last one year.

Today while reporting second-quarter results, the company said it expects volatility and uncertainty to continue and did not provide outlook. The company had withdrawn full-year guidance in March, citing uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company reported net income per share for the second quarter of $1.10, up 44.7% from $0.76 per share in the prior year's quarter.

Net sales for the quarter increased 9.4% to $6.28 billion from $5.74 billion in the prior year's second quarter.

Analyst polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company report earnings of $0.92 per share on revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter.

