Markets
DG

Stock Alert: Dollar General Gains As It Announces 8K New Career Opportunities

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corp. (DG) is climbing nearly 2% at the initial trading on Monday as it announced a plan to create more than 8000 new career opportunities in full year 2020.

The American chain of variety stores opened at $154.28 on Monday. The shares have been testing new highs above its 52-week range.

DG closed on Friday at $153.41 and is currently up 1.92% at $156.36.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular