Stock Alert: Dollar General Gains As It Announces 8K New Career Opportunities

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corp. (DG) is climbing nearly 2% at the initial trading on Monday as it announced a plan to create more than 8000 new career opportunities in full year 2020.

The American chain of variety stores opened at $154.28 on Monday. The shares have been testing new highs above its 52-week range.

DG closed on Friday at $153.41 and is currently up 1.92% at $156.36.

