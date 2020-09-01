Stock Alert: DocuSign Gains 18%

(RTTNews) - DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) shares are trading up more than 18 percent on Tuesday morning. There has been no company-specific news for the shares to zoom.

Recently, the massive shift in jobs to the work-from-home environment has created a higher demand for e-signatures.

The cloud-based e-signature solutions provider has been gaining for the last several days, with higher trading volumes. For the fourth quarter, the company had reported adjusted earnings of $0.12, compared to $0.06 per share a year ago. Revenues had increased to $274.9, from $199.7 million.

Currently the shares are at 264.73, up 18.72% from its previous close of $223.00

