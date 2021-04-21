Stock Alert: DISH Up 4%; In Deal With Amazon Web Services

(RTTNews) - Shares of DISH Network Corporation (DISH) are up more than 4% Wednesday morning on the news of its partnership with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS).

DISH will leverage AWS's infrastructure and services to build a cloud-based 5G Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN). The company said Las Vegas will be first city to deploy the network.

DISH will use AWS Local Zones and AWS Outpost to build its network in the cloud.

AWS will also power DISH's Operation and Business Support Systems (OSS and BSS) that will enable the company to provision and operate its customers' 5G workloads and monetize its network.

"As a new carrier, leveraging AWS and its extensive network of partners enables us to differentiate ourselves by operating our 5G network with a high degree of automation, utilizing the talent of AWS-trained developers and helping our customers bring new 5G applications to market faster than ever before," said Charlie Ergen, DISH co-founder and chairman.

DISH is currently trading at $38.68, close to its 52-week high of $39.24.

