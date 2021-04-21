Markets
DISH

Stock Alert: DISH Up 4%; In Deal With Amazon Web Services

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of DISH Network Corporation (DISH) are up more than 4% Wednesday morning on the news of its partnership with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS).

DISH will leverage AWS's infrastructure and services to build a cloud-based 5G Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN). The company said Las Vegas will be first city to deploy the network.

DISH will use AWS Local Zones and AWS Outpost to build its network in the cloud.

AWS will also power DISH's Operation and Business Support Systems (OSS and BSS) that will enable the company to provision and operate its customers' 5G workloads and monetize its network.

"As a new carrier, leveraging AWS and its extensive network of partners enables us to differentiate ourselves by operating our 5G network with a high degree of automation, utilizing the talent of AWS-trained developers and helping our customers bring new 5G applications to market faster than ever before," said Charlie Ergen, DISH co-founder and chairman.

DISH is currently trading at $38.68, close to its 52-week high of $39.24.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DISH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular