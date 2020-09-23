Stock Alert: Diodes Up 5% As China's Antitrust Authority Okays Lite-On Semiconductor Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Shares of Diodes Inc. (DIOD) are currently gaining nearly 5% after the company said it received approval from China's antitrust authority for acquisition of Lite-On Semiconductor.

DIOD is currently trading at $50.39, up $2.19 or 4.54%, on the Nasdaq.

Diodes said it received approval from the China's State Administration for Market Regulation to proceed with its planned acquisition of Lite-On Semiconductor.

The deal is expected to occur by the end of November of this year.

