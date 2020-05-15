Markets
DDS

Stock Alert: Dillard's Jumps 14%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of luxury department store chain Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) are rising more than 14% Friday.

Yesterday, in its first-quarter earnings release, the company said, it has re-opened 149 of its stores including clearance centers, which were closed due to coronavirus pandemic. The company also said it plans to re-open another 116 stores and 5 clearance centers next week. With this, 241 Dillard's stores out of 285 would be open.

Dillard's also said the 45 stores that opened on May 5 have earned sales of approximately 56% of last year's number while operating at reduced hours.

In the first quarter, Dillard's reported a net loss of $162 million, or $6.94 a share, compared with net income of $78.6 million, or $2.99 a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales fell 46% to $786.7 million from $1.46 billion a year ago.

Dillard's stock is currently trading at $26.50. It has traded in the range of $21.50- $86.71 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DDS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular