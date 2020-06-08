Stock Alert: Digital Ally Ascends 41% On Increased Product Demand

(RTTNews) - Shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) are climbing more than 41% Monday morning to touch a new high of $4.15. This follows video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement personnel announcing the launch of a body camera subscription program as a response to high demand for video evidence technology for police and other first responder personnel. The stock is currently trading lower at $3.60.

Digital Ally stock has grown more than 4-fold during the mass protests in the U.S. on George Floyd's custody death, as the demand for the company's products grew.

Today, the company also priced its previously announced share offering of nearly $2.33 million stock at $2.15 per share.

"Current events are bringing widespread attention to the importance of body cameras," said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, "And while body cameras and in-car video systems have become more common in the last decade since the Ferguson unrest, there are still hundreds, if not thousands, of departments that don't have this critical technology."

