Stock Alert: Digirad Climbs 29%

(RTTNews) - Shares of healthcare solutions provider Digirad Corporation (DRAD) spiked $0.73 or 29.8% on Tuesday before closing at $3.18. The stock has been trading in the range of $2.27- $11.4 in the past one year.

DRAD has been falling since March 2017 and has lost nearly 95% in the last three years.

In November, when the company reported third-quarter earnings, net loss from continuing operations was $1.5 million or $0.74 per share compared with net loss from continuing operations of $1.2 million or $0.59 per share in the same quarter a year ago. During the quarter, the company had incurred merger-related expenses of $1.1 million. Excluding items, earnings were $0.01 per share compared with loss of $0.31 per share last year.

Total revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $28.3 million.

Digirad is expected to release its fourth-quarter financial results on March 6. The consensus estimate is at $0.51 loss per share on revenue of $113.6 million.

