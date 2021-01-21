Stock Alert: Diebold Nixdorf Up 16%

(RTTNews) - Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (DBD) shares are gaining more than 19 percent on Thursday morning trade, despite no specific corporate announcement on the day.

On Thursday, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has upgraded DBD from a 'neutral' to 'overweight' rating. The shares have been trading on a bullish trend since yesterday.

Currently, shares are at $13.00, up 16.28 percent from the previous close of $11.18. The shares have traded in a range of $2.80 to $13.60 on average volume of 819,679.

