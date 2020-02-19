Stock Alert: DexCom Touches New High

(RTTNews) - Shares of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems maker DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) climbed $12.09 or 4.26% on Tuesday to touch a new high of $298. The stock gained $1.50 in extended trading.

On February 13, DexCom had reported positive earnings surprise for its fourth quarter. The stock has gained nearly 18% since then.

Net income in the fourth quarter was $92.7 million, or $1.00 per share, compared with net loss of $179.7 million, or $2.03 per share, for the same quarter a year ago. Excluding items, EPS was $1.15 that beat average estimates of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters by $0.41.

Revenue grew 37% year-over-year to $462.8 million.

Revenue for the full-year is expected between $1.725 billion and $1.775 billion. Analysts estimate revenue of $1.78 billion.

