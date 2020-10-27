Stock Alert: DexCom Down 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of DexCom, Inc. (DXCM), a medical device company, are losing almost 6 percent or $24.77 in Tuesday's morning trade at $393.23.

U.S. stocks are little changed on Tuesday following the sell-off seen in the previous sesion, which came amid concerns about a renewed spike in coronavirus cases. Investors remained cautious as they monitored corporate earnings results and merger news.

Monday, DexCom said that Rick Doubleday, the company's executive vice president and chief commercial officer, will retire at the end of 2020 in order to spend more time with his family. Rick joined DexCom in 2009.

DexCom also announced preliminary third-quarter revenues of $500.9 million, representing growth of 26 percent year over year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters have a consensus revenue estimate of $476.75 million. DexCom will provide a full presentation of its quarterly results on Tuesday, October 27.

DexCom has traded in a range of $149.46 to $456.23 in the past 52 weeks.

