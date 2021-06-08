Markets

Stock Alert: Desktop Metal Down 7%

(RTTNews) - Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) shares are trading lower on Tuesday morning trade, continuing a decline in search of a new support line. There have been no specific corporate announcements from the company to influence the stock movement today.

Currently, shares are at $14.09, down 6.69 percent from the previous close of $15.10. For the 52-weeks, the shares have traded in a range of $9.98-$34.94 on average volume of 3,810,615.

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

