Stock Alert: Denny's Shares Ascend 32%

(RTTNews) - Shares of restaurant chain Denny's Corporation (DENN) are surging more than 32% Wednesday morning.

Manay U.S. stocks are continuing yesterday's rally on the news that the White House reached a deal with the Congress on a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, to revive the economy.

DENN is currently trading at $10.18. It has traded in the range of $4.50- $23.88 in the past 52-weeks.

