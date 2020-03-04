Stock Alert: Delta Air Lines Stock Up In Pre-Market After Buffett Ups Stake

(RTTNews) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) last week to 71.9 million, amid stock market rout induced by the coronavirus outbreak. Berkshire Hathaway bought more than 976,000 shares for about $45.3 million, or an average price of $46.38, according to a recent filing.

Delta shares, which closed trade on Feb. 20th at $58.38, has lost more than 20% to close trade at $46.18 yesterday.

DAL shares are up $1.27 or 2.75% to $47.45 in the pre-market session today. The stock has been trading between $44.33 and $63.44 in the past one year. Trading volume soared to 25.2 million versus an average volume of 7.75 million shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.