Stock Alert: Delta Air Lines Falls 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) are down more than 8% Monday morning.

U.S. airline stocks are tumbling again today followed by the billionaire investor warren Buffet said on Saturday that Berkshire Hathaway sold all of its airline stakes in the four major air services including American, Delta, Southwest and United.

Travel industry was most hit by the coronavirus pandemic with airlines cancelling many flights and reducing services.

Delta Air Lines stock is valued less than half from its price before the emergence of pandemic. It is currently trading at $22.07. It has traded in the range of $19.10- $63.44 in the last 52 weeks.

