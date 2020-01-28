Stock Alert: Delphi Technologies Up 61% On Acquisition By BorgWarner

(RTTNews) - Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) is climbing more than 62% on Tuesday morning after the company announced its acquisition by BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) in an all-stock transaction that values Delphi at approximately $3.3 billion.

The stock gap opened at $15.84, much above its previous day's close of $9.80.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2020.

The stock is currently trading at $15.89.

