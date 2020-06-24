Markets
DELL

Stock Alert: Dell Technologies Up 9% On Exploring Options For VMWare Stake

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) are gaining more than 9 percent or $4.71 in Wednesday's morning trade at $53.72, on news of the PC maker exploring options to spin out its $50 billion stake in VMWare Inc (VMW).

Dell recently started a process to explore the possibility of unloading its stake in the cloud-software giant or taking other steps that could include buying the rest of VMware that it does not already own. The two companies are working with advisers, according to a WSJ report.

The stock has traded in a range of $25.51 to $59.17 in the past 52 weeks.

