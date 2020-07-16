Stock Alert: Dell Technologies Up 14% On Spin Off Plan

(RTTNews) - Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) shares are trading 13 percent higher on Thursday as it plans to spin off 81 percent stake in cloud computing software maker VMware Inc. Dell said it is planning to consolidate markets where they operate.

Dell owned the enterprise software powerhouse VMware through acquisition five years ago. DELL is currently at $60.13, up 14.14 percent from its previous close of $52.68 on a volume of 8,690,394. For the 52-week, the shares have traded in a range of $25.51-$60.80 on average volume of 2,744,195.

