Stock Alert: Dell Technologies Rises 5% On Upbeat Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of computer hardware company Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) are climbing more than 5% Friday morning after reporting earnings that surpassed analysts' view.

Second-quarter earnings on an adjusted basis was $1.92 per share compared with $2.15 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.39 per share.

Revenue for the quarter on an adjusted basis was $22.775 billion compared with $23.454 billion in the prior-year quarter.

During coronavirus pandemic, the company saw continued demand for remote work and learning solutions. Consumer revenue was $3.2 billion, up 18 percent, while commercial client revenue was $8.0 billion, down 11 percent.

