Stock Alert: Dell Technologies Gains 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) are up nearly 6 percent on Friday morning trade as it reported its first-quarter profit that beat analysts' average estimates.

Currently, the shares are at $48.31, up 5.98 percent from its prior close of $45.58. The shares gapped up open currently trading on a volume of more than 2.15 million. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $25.51 to $62.16 on average volume of 3,013,148.

Earnings for the quarter were reported at $143 million, or $0.19 per share, down from $293 million, or $0.38 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.02 billion or $1.34 per share. Wall Street expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter was down 0.2 percent to $21.95 billion from $21.99 billion last year.

