Markets
DELL

Stock Alert: Dell Technologies Gains 6%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) are up nearly 6 percent on Friday morning trade as it reported its first-quarter profit that beat analysts' average estimates.

Currently, the shares are at $48.31, up 5.98 percent from its prior close of $45.58. The shares gapped up open currently trading on a volume of more than 2.15 million. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $25.51 to $62.16 on average volume of 3,013,148.

Earnings for the quarter were reported at $143 million, or $0.19 per share, down from $293 million, or $0.38 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.02 billion or $1.34 per share. Wall Street expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter was down 0.2 percent to $21.95 billion from $21.99 billion last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DELL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular