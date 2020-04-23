Markets
DKL

Stock Alert: Delek Logistics Up 9%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) shares are rising after gapping up on Thursday open. The company has scheduled first-quarter results on May 5.

DKL is currently at $15.23, up 8.98 percent from the previous close of $13.98. The shares had gained a significantly higher volume on Tuesday as it declared a first-quarter cash distribution for the first quarter. The shares have traded in a range of $5.51 - $33.69 for the 52-week period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DKL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular