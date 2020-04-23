Stock Alert: Delek Logistics Up 9%

(RTTNews) - Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) shares are rising after gapping up on Thursday open. The company has scheduled first-quarter results on May 5.

DKL is currently at $15.23, up 8.98 percent from the previous close of $13.98. The shares had gained a significantly higher volume on Tuesday as it declared a first-quarter cash distribution for the first quarter. The shares have traded in a range of $5.51 - $33.69 for the 52-week period.

