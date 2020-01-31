Stock Alert: Deckers Brands (DECK) Shares Hit New 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - The stock, Deckers Brands (DECK), broke out of a three-week trading range of $173 - $177 and gapped open today, to touch a new 52-week high of $199.31, thanks to strong earnings. However, the Q4 guidance was weak and will that drag down the stock?

The company reported Q3 net income of $201.5 million or $7.14 per share compared to $196.3 million or $6.68 per share in the prior year period. Wall Street analysts expected earnings of $6.55 per share for the quarter.

Net sales increased 7.4% to $938.7 million compared to $873.8 million for the same period of last year.

Q4, FY Guidance

The company expects Q4 earnings in the range of $0.35 - $0.45 per share and net sales of $392 million - $402 million. Analysts estimate earnings of $0.67 per share on revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter.

For fiscal 2020, the company now sees earnings between $9.40 and $9.50 per share on net sales of $2.15 billion - $2.16 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $9.17 per share and revenue of $2.14 billion for fiscal 2020. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.

