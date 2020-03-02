Stock Alert: Daxor (DXR) Breathes Easy

(RTTNews) - Shares of Daxor Corp (DXR) are up over 70% in Tuesday's trading after the Company announced an active engagement with both hospitals and government agencies in the military and civilian sectors regarding the use of its BVA-100 blood volume analyzer to stem COVID-19 deaths.

Daxor's FDA-cleared BVA-100 blood volume analyzer has been shown in a prospective randomized control trial to reduce mortality by as much as 66% in patient populations suffering predominantly from respiratory distress and septic shock.

Soren Thompson, Vice President of Business Development at Daxor, said, "Daxor has an inventory of analyzers ready for deployment to add to the existing footprint of hospitals with our test. This is a technology already in hospital use that can be scaled up. In regards to the government, we are currently under contract with the Department of Defense developing BVA for the military."

Since inception, the Company has installed 65 blood volume analyzer devices throughout the United States.

DXR has traded in a range of $7.13 to $19.75 in the last 1 year. As of this writing, the stock is up 73.26% at $14.90.

