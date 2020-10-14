Stock Alert: Dave & Buster's Up 6% As Comp. Improves

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) gained nearly 6% on Wednesday morning after the dining-and-entertainment-venue operator reported improvement in comparable sales.

Dave & Buster's sales has been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Comparable-store sales declined 75% in August and 62% in September, compared with a drop of 87% during the second quarter.

As of October 4, 2020, the company has opened one new store and reopened 98 of its 136 stores.

CEO Brian Jenkins said, "The progress we've made re-opening stores and driving sales recovery demonstrates the enduring strength of the Dave & Buster's brand and the loyalty of our guests across the country. We remain optimistic that we will emerge from this challenge in a stronger competitive position to deliver fun to our guests and value to our shareholders."

