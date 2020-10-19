Stock Alert: Dave & Buster's Rises

(RTTNews) - Shares of entertainment and dining venues operator Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) are rising more than 10% Monday morning at $17.70.

The company announced the proposed private offering of $500 Million of Senior Secured Notes Due 2025 by Dave & Buster's, Inc., unit of the company.

The company expects to use the proceeds from the Offering to repay all amounts outstanding under its Term Loan Facility and to repay drawings under its Revolving Credit Facility

Dave & Buster's Entertainment stock is currently trading at $17.75. It has been trading in the range of $4.60- $48.80 in the past 52 weeks.

