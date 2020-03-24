Markets
Stock Alert: Dave & Buster's Jumps 30%

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Shares of restaurant and entertainment business Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) are climbing more than 30% Tuesday morning despite no company-specific news.

U.S. stock surged today in the early trading as investors are hopeful of ending Washington gridlock on economic relief plans to end soon.

PLAY is currently trading at $13.26. It has traded in the range of $4.60- $59.60 in the past one year.

