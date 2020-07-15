Stock Alert: Dave & Buster's Gains 18%

(RTTNews) - Shares of family-friendly entertainment and restaurant chain Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) are increasing more than 18% at $13.79. It has traded in the range of $4.60- $48.80 in the last one year.

Dave & Buster's has resumed its operation with safety measures prescribed by the local authorities after being shut for months.

U.S. stocks are trading higher today on promising study results of Covid-19 vaccine.

The entertainment industry particularly is gaining momentum as most of them have resumed operations, though not fully.

In the first quarter ended May 3, the dining chain had added 10 more stores, making the total number of stores 137.

Comparable-store sales in the first quarter saw a decline of 58.6% as all the stores were closed from mid-March due to Covid-19.

