Stock Alert: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Gains Nearly 10%

(RTTNews) - Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) shares are gaining more than 9 percent on Friday, as it reported narrower than the estimated loss for the first quarter. The company is also reopening its temporarily closed stores in response to COVID 19 pandemic.

Currently, the shares are trading at $16.05, up 9.91 percent from its previous close of $14.63. The owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues reported first-quarter net loss of $43.5 million or $1.37 per share versus net profit of $42.4 million or $1.13 per share last year. Eleven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report net loss of $1.53 per share for the quarter.

