Stock Alert: Dave & Buster's Drops 14%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY), which operates chain of entertainment and dining centers, are down more than 11% Thursday morning at $16.31.

The company, whose revenue was massively hit by the coronavirus pandemic reportedly said Wednesday that it might have to file for bankruptcy if it can't strike a deal with its lenders.

Dave & Buster's second-quarter revenue had decreased 85% year-over-year to $50.8 million.

The stock has traded in the range of $4.60- $48.80.

