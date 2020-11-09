Stock Alert: Dave & Buster's Ascends 34%

(RTTNews) - Shares of entertainment and dining venues operator Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) are soaring more than 34% Monday morning at $24.80

U.S. stock are rising today on the news of Pfizer and BioNTech SE's late-stage vaccine candidate showed more than 90% efficacy against Covid-19.

Hospitality industry was badly hit by the pandemic. Dave & Buster's is at about half of its value from the pre-pandemic levels.

It has been trading in the range of $4.60- $48.80 in the past 52 weeks.

