Stock Alert: Datasea Up 9%

(RTTNews) - Datasea Inc. (DTSS) shares are rising more than 9 percent on Thursday morning trade, continuing a bullish trend since Wednesday. There were no specific corporate announcements from the smart security solutions provider today to influence upward movement.

Currently, shares are at $3.71, up 9.43 percent from the previous close of $3.39. The shares have traded in a range of 1.35-$6.24 on average volume of 1,680,961.

